Mizuho Maintains Zscaler (ZS) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 17, 2025, Mizuho maintained coverage of Zscaler (NasdaqGS:ZS) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.43% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Zscaler is $334.58/share. The forecasts range from a low of $217.15 to a high of $409.50. The average price target represents an increase of 13.43% from its latest reported closing price of $294.98 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Zscaler is 3,137MM, an increase of 17.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.05, a decrease of 7.98% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,511 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zscaler. This is an increase of 76 owner(s) or 5.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZS is 0.30%, an increase of 2.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.14% to 91,638K shares. The put/call ratio of ZS is 1.07, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,235K shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,910K shares , representing an increase of 10.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZS by 56.93% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 3,212K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,158K shares , representing an increase of 1.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZS by 35.64% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 2,419K shares representing 1.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,722K shares , representing a decrease of 12.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZS by 20.57% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,258K shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,278K shares , representing a decrease of 0.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZS by 8.42% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 2,228K shares representing 1.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,035K shares , representing an increase of 8.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZS by 3.43% over the last quarter.

