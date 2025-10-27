Mizuho Maintains Xcel Energy (XEL) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 27, 2025, Mizuho maintained coverage of Xcel Energy (NasdaqGS:XEL) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.56% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Xcel Energy is $82.45/share. The forecasts range from a low of $62.62 to a high of $91.35. The average price target represents an increase of 2.56% from its latest reported closing price of $80.39 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Xcel Energy is 15,110MM, an increase of 8.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.85.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,006 funds or institutions reporting positions in Xcel Energy. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 0.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XEL is 0.32%, an increase of 2.81%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.82% to 613,976K shares. The put/call ratio of XEL is 0.44, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 31,639K shares representing 5.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,810K shares , representing an increase of 18.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XEL by 8.42% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 26,262K shares representing 4.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,104K shares , representing an increase of 8.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XEL by 5.07% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 20,194K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,811K shares , representing a decrease of 3.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XEL by 16.40% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 18,720K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,973K shares , representing an increase of 9.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XEL by 1.29% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,544K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,787K shares , representing a decrease of 1.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XEL by 15.28% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.