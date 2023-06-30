Mizuho Maintains Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 29, 2023, Mizuho maintained coverage of Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 41.56% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Walgreens Boots Alliance is 41.16. The forecasts range from a low of 32.32 to a high of $56.70. The average price target represents an increase of 41.56% from its latest reported closing price of 29.08.

The projected annual revenue for Walgreens Boots Alliance is 135,932MM, an increase of 1.98%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.52.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2009 funds or institutions reporting positions in Walgreens Boots Alliance. This is a decrease of 51 owner(s) or 2.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WBA is 0.26%, a decrease of 8.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.35% to 551,857K shares. The put/call ratio of WBA is 0.65, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 22,699K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,991K shares, representing an increase of 7.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WBA by 7.58% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 19,569K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,888K shares, representing a decrease of 6.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WBA by 15.92% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,704K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,593K shares, representing an increase of 0.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WBA by 13.59% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 14,319K shares representing 1.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,278K shares, representing an increase of 7.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WBA by 91.20% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 13,434K shares representing 1.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,402K shares, representing an increase of 0.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WBA by 14.20% over the last quarter.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Walgreens Boots Alliance is a global leader in retail and wholesale pharmacy, touching millions of lives every day through dispensing and distributing medicines, and through its convenient retail locations, digital platforms and health and beauty products. The company has more than 100 years of trusted health care heritage and innovation in community pharmacy and pharmaceutical wholesaling. Including equity method investments, WBA has a presence in more than 25 countries, employs more than 450,000 people and has more than 21,000 stores. WBA's purpose is to help people across the world lead healthier and happier lives. The company is proud of its contributions to healthy communities, a healthy planet, an inclusive workplace and a sustainable marketplace. WBA is a participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. WBA is included in FORTUNE's 2020 list of the World's Most Admired Companies*, ranked first in the food and drugstore category. This is the 27th consecutive year that WBA or its predecessor company, Walgreen Co., has been named to the list.

