Mizuho Maintains Vmware Inc. - (VMW) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 16, 2023, Mizuho maintained coverage of Vmware Inc. - (NYSE:VMW) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.90% Downside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Vmware Inc. - is 145.27. The forecasts range from a low of 135.34 to a high of $169.05. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.90% from its latest reported closing price of 156.03.

The projected annual revenue for Vmware Inc. - is 14,273MM, an increase of 6.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1303 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vmware Inc. -. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 1.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VMW is 0.44%, an increase of 1.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.33% to 227,130K shares. The put/call ratio of VMW is 3.41, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Silver Lake Group, L.L.C. holds 42,051K shares representing 9.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 26,621K shares representing 6.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,303K shares, representing a decrease of 2.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VMW by 1.47% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 16,587K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,817K shares, representing a decrease of 1.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VMW by 0.44% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,241K shares representing 1.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,098K shares, representing an increase of 1.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VMW by 4.21% over the last quarter.

Barclays holds 5,369K shares representing 1.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,703K shares, representing an increase of 49.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VMW by 214.26% over the last quarter.

Vmware Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

VMware software powers the world’s complex digital infrastructure. The company’s cloud, app modernization, networking, security, and digital workspace offerings help customers deliver any application on any cloud across any device. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, VMware is committed to being a force for good, from its breakthrough technology innovations to its global impact.

