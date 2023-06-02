Mizuho Maintains Vmware Inc. - (VMW) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 2, 2023, Mizuho maintained coverage of Vmware Inc. - (NYSE:VMW) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.31% Upside

As of June 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Vmware Inc. - is 141.05. The forecasts range from a low of 126.25 to a high of $158.55. The average price target represents an increase of 5.31% from its latest reported closing price of 133.94.

The projected annual revenue for Vmware Inc. - is 14,273MM, an increase of 6.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1320 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vmware Inc. -. This is a decrease of 38 owner(s) or 2.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VMW is 0.42%, an increase of 10.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.08% to 226,188K shares. The put/call ratio of VMW is 2.18, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Silver Lake Group, L.L.C. holds 42,051K shares representing 9.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 26,621K shares representing 6.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,303K shares, representing a decrease of 2.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VMW by 1.47% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 16,587K shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,817K shares, representing a decrease of 1.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VMW by 0.44% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,241K shares representing 1.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,098K shares, representing an increase of 1.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VMW by 4.21% over the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank Ag\ holds 4,730K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,644K shares, representing an increase of 22.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VMW by 84.41% over the last quarter.

Vmware Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

VMware software powers the world’s complex digital infrastructure. The company’s cloud, app modernization, networking, security, and digital workspace offerings help customers deliver any application on any cloud across any device. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, VMware is committed to being a force for good, from its breakthrough technology innovations to its global impact.

Key filings for this company:

