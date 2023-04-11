Mizuho Maintains Vital Energy (VTLE) Underperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 11, 2023, Mizuho maintained coverage of Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) with a Underperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 52.95% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Vital Energy is $77.39. The forecasts range from a low of $49.49 to a high of $139.65. The average price target represents an increase of 52.95% from its latest reported closing price of $50.60.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Vital Energy is $1,472MM, a decrease of 23.37%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $32.69.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JMCRX - James Micro Cap Fund holds 6K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Carolina Wealth Advisors holds 4K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 9.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VTLE by 99.93% over the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 87K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 74K shares, representing an increase of 14.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VTLE by 3.15% over the last quarter.

Guggenheim Variable Funds Trust - SERIES X A holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

SEASONS SERIES TRUST - SA Multi-Managed Small Cap Portfolio Class 1 holds 1K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 5.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VTLE by 27.00% over the last quarter.

Vital Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. is an independent energy company with headquarters in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Laredo's business strategy is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas.

See all Vital Energy regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.