Mizuho Maintains Viper Energy (VNOM) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, Mizuho maintained coverage of Viper Energy (NasdaqGS:VNOM) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.86% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Viper Energy is $51.57/share. The forecasts range from a low of $38.38 to a high of $67.20. The average price target represents an increase of 26.86% from its latest reported closing price of $40.65 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Viper Energy is 669MM, a decrease of 40.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.38.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 772 funds or institutions reporting positions in Viper Energy. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 1.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VNOM is 0.24%, an increase of 8.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 17.97% to 194,729K shares. The put/call ratio of VNOM is 0.53, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 12,423K shares representing 7.38% ownership of the company.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 10,798K shares representing 6.41% ownership of the company.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 10,347K shares representing 6.14% ownership of the company.

Oaktree Capital Management holds 6,285K shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,729K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company.

