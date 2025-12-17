Mizuho Maintains VICI Properties (VICI) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 17, 2025, Mizuho maintained coverage of VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.22% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for VICI Properties is $36.58/share. The forecasts range from a low of $32.32 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents an increase of 29.22% from its latest reported closing price of $28.31 / share.

The projected annual revenue for VICI Properties is 3,550MM, a decrease of 10.56%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.72.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,919 funds or institutions reporting positions in VICI Properties. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 0.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VICI is 0.39%, an increase of 3.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.99% to 1,284,526K shares. The put/call ratio of VICI is 0.74, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 51,353K shares representing 4.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 53,541K shares , representing a decrease of 4.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VICI by 10.09% over the last quarter.

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 44,556K shares representing 4.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 51,585K shares , representing a decrease of 15.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VICI by 16.60% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 35,792K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,152K shares , representing a decrease of 1.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VICI by 0.13% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 35,172K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,619K shares , representing an increase of 1.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VICI by 51.05% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 31,151K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,180K shares , representing an increase of 3.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VICI by 7.97% over the last quarter.

