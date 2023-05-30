Mizuho Maintains Ventas (VTR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 30, 2023, Mizuho maintained coverage of Ventas (NYSE:VTR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.09% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ventas is 53.21. The forecasts range from a low of 45.45 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 24.09% from its latest reported closing price of 42.88.

The projected annual revenue for Ventas is 4,424MM, an increase of 6.01%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.37.

Ventas Declares $0.45 Dividend

On May 16, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share ($1.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of July 3, 2023 will receive the payment on July 13, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.45 per share.

At the current share price of $42.88 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.20%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.61%, the lowest has been 2.86%, and the highest has been 13.78%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.73 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.24 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -10.49. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.43%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1365 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ventas. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 1.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VTR is 0.35%, an increase of 1.03%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.08% to 417,869K shares. The put/call ratio of VTR is 0.53, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 24,243K shares representing 6.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,929K shares, representing a decrease of 6.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VTR by 16.86% over the last quarter.

APG Asset Management US holds 18,160K shares representing 4.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,998K shares, representing a decrease of 4.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VTR by 7.11% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,826K shares representing 4.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,123K shares, representing a decrease of 1.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VTR by 19.28% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 16,968K shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,975K shares, representing a decrease of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VTR by 48.19% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,390K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,148K shares, representing an increase of 1.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VTR by 9.38% over the last quarter.

Ventas Background Information

Ventas Inc., an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries - healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), Ventas uses the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population. For more than twenty years, Ventas has followed a successful strategy that endures: combining a high-quality diversified portfolio of properties and capital sources to manage through cycles, working with industry leading partners, and a collaborative and experienced team focused on producing consistent growing cash flows and superior returns on a strong balance sheet, ultimately rewarding Ventas stakeholders. As of December 31, 2020, Ventas owned or managed through unconsolidated real estate entities approximately 1,200 properties.

