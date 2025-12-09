Mizuho Maintains uniQure N.V. (QURE) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 9, 2025, Mizuho maintained coverage of uniQure N.V. (NasdaqGS:QURE) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 161.95% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for uniQure N.V. is $57.03/share. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $99.75. The average price target represents an increase of 161.95% from its latest reported closing price of $21.77 / share.

The projected annual revenue for uniQure N.V. is 224MM, an increase of 1,323.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 289 funds or institutions reporting positions in uniQure N.V.. This is an increase of 82 owner(s) or 39.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QURE is 0.43%, an increase of 75.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.21% to 61,778K shares. The put/call ratio of QURE is 0.33, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Avoro Capital Advisors holds 4,444K shares representing 7.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,625K shares , representing an increase of 18.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QURE by 278.92% over the last quarter.

Rtw Investments holds 4,425K shares representing 7.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,158K shares , representing a decrease of 16.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QURE by 210.75% over the last quarter.

EcoR1 Capital holds 3,989K shares representing 6.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Standard Life Aberdeen holds 2,940K shares representing 4.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,751K shares , representing an increase of 6.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QURE by 316.09% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 1,989K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,606K shares , representing an increase of 19.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QURE by 21.89% over the last quarter.

