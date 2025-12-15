Mizuho Maintains UGI (UGI) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 15, 2025, Mizuho maintained coverage of UGI (NYSE:UGI) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.79% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for UGI is $43.86/share. The forecasts range from a low of $41.41 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 14.79% from its latest reported closing price of $38.21 / share.

The projected annual revenue for UGI is 11,034MM, an increase of 51.42%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.89.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,096 funds or institutions reporting positions in UGI. This is an decrease of 22 owner(s) or 1.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UGI is 0.24%, an increase of 3.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.77% to 244,695K shares. The put/call ratio of UGI is 1.95, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 6,984K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,004K shares , representing a decrease of 0.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UGI by 3.53% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,911K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,797K shares , representing an increase of 1.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UGI by 0.09% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 6,372K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,835K shares , representing a decrease of 7.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UGI by 20.68% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 5,894K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,900K shares , representing an increase of 16.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UGI by 3.63% over the last quarter.

UBVLX - Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund Class L holds 5,829K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

