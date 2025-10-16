Mizuho Maintains Tronox Holdings (TROX) Underperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 16, 2025, Mizuho maintained coverage of Tronox Holdings (NYSE:TROX) with a Underperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.71% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Tronox Holdings is $4.73/share. The forecasts range from a low of $1.01 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents an increase of 28.71% from its latest reported closing price of $3.68 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Tronox Holdings is 3,812MM, an increase of 29.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.87.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 491 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tronox Holdings. This is an decrease of 8 owner(s) or 1.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TROX is 0.06%, an increase of 38.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.97% to 143,733K shares. The put/call ratio of TROX is 0.45, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Primecap Management holds 4,253K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,456K shares , representing an increase of 65.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TROX by 101.69% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 3,835K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 405K shares , representing an increase of 89.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TROX by 486.77% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,763K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,676K shares , representing an increase of 2.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TROX by 34.23% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 3,374K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,833K shares , representing an increase of 16.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TROX by 0.22% over the last quarter.

VPCCX - Vanguard PRIMECAP Core Fund Investor Shares holds 3,107K shares representing 1.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,085K shares , representing an increase of 65.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TROX by 92.55% over the last quarter.

