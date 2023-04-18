Mizuho Maintains Teleflex (TFX) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, Mizuho maintained coverage of Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.46% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Teleflex is $269.67. The forecasts range from a low of $222.20 to a high of $346.50. The average price target represents an increase of 3.46% from its latest reported closing price of $260.65.

The projected annual revenue for Teleflex is $2,942MM, an increase of 5.41%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $13.70.

Teleflex Declares $0.34 Dividend

On February 23, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.34 per share ($1.36 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 3, 2023 received the payment on March 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.34 per share.

At the current share price of $260.65 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.52%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.44%, the lowest has been 0.31%, and the highest has been 0.72%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.09 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.86 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.18. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kentucky Retirement Systems holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 0.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TFX by 99.88% over the last quarter.

New York Life Investment Management holds 7K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sepio Capital holds 7K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 37.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TFX by 99.83% over the last quarter.

MASTER INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO - S&P 500 Index Master Portfolio holds 43K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 42K shares, representing an increase of 3.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TFX by 17.82% over the last quarter.

FIUSX - Delaware Opportunity Fund holds 19K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing an increase of 4.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TFX by 20.70% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1141 funds or institutions reporting positions in Teleflex. This is a decrease of 21 owner(s) or 1.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TFX is 0.20%, a decrease of 7.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.76% to 57,483K shares. The put/call ratio of TFX is 0.57, indicating a bullish outlook.

Teleflex Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Teleflex is a global provider of medical technologies designed to improve the health and quality of people’s lives. The Company applys purpose driven innovation – a relentless pursuit of identifying unmet clinical needs – to benefit patients and healthcare providers. Its portfolio is diverse, with solutions in the fields of vascular access, interventional cardiology and radiology, anesthesia, emergency medicine, surgical, urology and respiratory care. Teleflex employees worldwide are united in the understanding that what we do every day makes a difference.

