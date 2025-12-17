Mizuho Maintains Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 17, 2025, Mizuho maintained coverage of Tandem Diabetes Care (NasdaqGM:TNDM) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.12% Downside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Tandem Diabetes Care is $22.39/share. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $57.75. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.12% from its latest reported closing price of $22.42 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Tandem Diabetes Care is 1,107MM, an increase of 9.93%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.03.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 502 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tandem Diabetes Care. This is an decrease of 25 owner(s) or 4.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TNDM is 0.10%, an increase of 18.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.01% to 92,328K shares. The put/call ratio of TNDM is 0.75, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sessa Capital IM holds 5,000K shares representing 7.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,968K shares representing 5.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,058K shares , representing a decrease of 2.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TNDM by 5.69% over the last quarter.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 3,691K shares representing 5.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,700K shares , representing an increase of 26.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TNDM by 8.16% over the last quarter.

GW&K Investment Management holds 2,722K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,890K shares , representing a decrease of 6.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TNDM by 60.48% over the last quarter.

Hood River Capital Management holds 2,552K shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,565K shares , representing a decrease of 0.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TNDM by 45.38% over the last quarter.

