Mizuho Maintains Talos Energy (TALO) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, Mizuho maintained coverage of Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.53% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Talos Energy is $13.64/share. The forecasts range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 18.53% from its latest reported closing price of $11.51 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Talos Energy is 2,016MM, an increase of 7.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.64.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 497 funds or institutions reporting positions in Talos Energy. This is an decrease of 16 owner(s) or 3.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TALO is 0.13%, an increase of 20.35%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.19% to 153,590K shares. The put/call ratio of TALO is 0.81, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sourcerock Group holds 10,702K shares representing 6.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,193K shares , representing a decrease of 4.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TALO by 40.99% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 7,394K shares representing 4.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,672K shares , representing a decrease of 3.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TALO by 16.63% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 5,766K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,310K shares , representing an increase of 7.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TALO by 14.99% over the last quarter.

AVUV - Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF holds 4,351K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,004K shares , representing an increase of 7.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TALO by 1.70% over the last quarter.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 4,000K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

