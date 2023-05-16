Mizuho Maintains Syneos Health Inc - (SYNH) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 16, 2023, Mizuho maintained coverage of Syneos Health Inc - (NASDAQ:SYNH) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.30% Downside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Syneos Health Inc - is 41.59. The forecasts range from a low of 37.37 to a high of $53.55. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.30% from its latest reported closing price of 41.72.

The projected annual revenue for Syneos Health Inc - is 5,295MM, a decrease of 2.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.18.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 864 funds or institutions reporting positions in Syneos Health Inc -. This is a decrease of 26 owner(s) or 2.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SYNH is 0.19%, a decrease of 22.49%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.05% to 117,517K shares. The put/call ratio of SYNH is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 7,509K shares representing 7.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,880K shares, representing a decrease of 31.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYNH by 89.70% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 4,149K shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,146K shares, representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYNH by 5.99% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 3,280K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,962K shares, representing an increase of 40.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SYNH by 23.82% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,178K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,000K shares, representing an increase of 5.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYNH by 28.07% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,120K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,065K shares, representing an increase of 1.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYNH by 26.87% over the last quarter.

Syneos Health Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Syneos Health is the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization. Our company, including a Contract Research Organization (CRO) and Contract Commercial Organization (CCO), is purpose-built to accelerate customer performance to address modern market realities. Created through the merger of two industry leading companies – INC Research and inVentiv Health – we bring together approximately 24,000 clinical and commercial minds with the ability to support customers in more than 110 countries. Together we share insights, use the latest technologies and apply advanced business practices to speed our customers’ delivery of important therapies to patients. To learn more about how we are shortening the distance from lab to life® visit syneoshealth.com.

