Mizuho Maintains Synaptics (SYNA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 19, 2023, Mizuho maintained coverage of Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.25% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Synaptics is 100.87. The forecasts range from a low of 85.85 to a high of $120.75. The average price target represents an increase of 17.25% from its latest reported closing price of 86.03.

The projected annual revenue for Synaptics is 1,668MM, an increase of 23.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.59.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 677 funds or institutions reporting positions in Synaptics. This is a decrease of 74 owner(s) or 9.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SYNA is 0.17%, a decrease of 13.87%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.06% to 43,042K shares. The put/call ratio of SYNA is 1.10, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ameriprise Financial holds 4,015K shares representing 10.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,681K shares, representing an increase of 8.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SYNA by 334.25% over the last quarter.

SLMCX - Columbia Seligman Communications and Information Fund holds 2,310K shares representing 5.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,210K shares, representing an increase of 4.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYNA by 30.67% over the last quarter.

Trigran Investments holds 1,375K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 823K shares, representing an increase of 40.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SYNA by 230.68% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,290K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,663K shares, representing a decrease of 106.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYNA by 64.49% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,231K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,227K shares, representing an increase of 0.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYNA by 28.91% over the last quarter.

Synaptics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Synaptics is changing the way humans engage with connected devices and data, engineering exceptional experiences throughout the home, at work, in the car and on the go. Synaptics is the partner of choice for the world’s most innovative intelligent system providers who are integrating multiple experiential technologies into platforms that make our digital lives more productive, insightful, secure and enjoyable. These customers are combining Synaptics’ differentiated technologies in touch, display and biometrics with a new generation of advanced connectivity and AI-enhanced video, vision, audio, speech and security processing.

