Mizuho Maintains Surgery Partners (SGRY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 11, 2023, Mizuho maintained coverage of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.52% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Surgery Partners is 50.18. The forecasts range from a low of 39.39 to a high of $68.25. The average price target represents an increase of 15.52% from its latest reported closing price of 43.44.

The projected annual revenue for Surgery Partners is 2,861MM, an increase of 9.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.47.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 415 funds or institutions reporting positions in Surgery Partners. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 2.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SGRY is 0.29%, an increase of 8.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.45% to 142,284K shares. The put/call ratio of SGRY is 0.40, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bain Capital Investors holds 58,248K shares representing 46.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 6,946K shares representing 5.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,794K shares, representing an increase of 2.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SGRY by 25.01% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 5,565K shares representing 4.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,479K shares, representing an increase of 1.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SGRY by 21.57% over the last quarter.

Durable Capital Partners holds 5,449K shares representing 4.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,854K shares, representing a decrease of 7.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SGRY by 4.03% over the last quarter.

FSPHX - Health Care Portfolio holds 3,754K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,648K shares, representing an increase of 2.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SGRY by 28.82% over the last quarter.

Surgery Partners Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Surgery Partners is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, Surgery Partners is a leading healthcare services company with a differentiated outpatient delivery model focused on providing high quality, cost effective solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of both patients and physicians. Founded in 2004, Surgery Partners is one of the largest and fastest growing surgical services businesses in the country, with more than 180 locations in 30 states, including ambulatory surgery centers, surgical hospitals, multi-specialty physician practices and urgent care facilities.

