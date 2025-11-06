Mizuho Maintains SunOpta (STKL) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 6, 2025, Mizuho maintained coverage of SunOpta (NasdaqGS:STKL) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 123.23% Upside

As of March 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for SunOpta is $8.64/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.55 to a high of $8.89. The average price target represents an increase of 123.23% from its latest reported closing price of $3.87 / share.

The projected annual revenue for SunOpta is 1,137MM, an increase of 43.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.50.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 358 funds or institutions reporting positions in SunOpta. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STKL is 0.14%, an increase of 5.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.39% to 118,465K shares. The put/call ratio of STKL is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Oaktree Capital Management holds 20,726K shares representing 17.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cooperman Leon G holds 6,507K shares representing 5.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,097K shares , representing an increase of 6.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STKL by 12.75% over the last quarter.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 4,860K shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,874K shares , representing a decrease of 0.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STKL by 10.47% over the last quarter.

Rockefeller Capital Management holds 4,771K shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,887K shares , representing a decrease of 2.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STKL by 3.50% over the last quarter.

Nomura Holdings holds 3,975K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,020K shares , representing a decrease of 1.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STKL by 2.42% over the last quarter.

