Mizuho Maintains Suburban Propane Partners LP - Unit (SPH) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 29, 2023, Mizuho maintained coverage of Suburban Propane Partners LP - Unit (NYSE:SPH) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.80% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Suburban Propane Partners LP - Unit is 17.34. The forecasts range from a low of 17.17 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 17.80% from its latest reported closing price of 14.72.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.48.

Suburban Propane Partners LP - Unit Declares $0.32 Dividend

On April 20, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share ($1.30 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 2, 2023 received the payment on May 9, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.32 per share.

At the current share price of $14.72 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 8.83%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 9.71%, the lowest has been 6.69%, and the highest has been 21.47%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.48 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.36 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.89. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.46%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 167 funds or institutions reporting positions in Suburban Propane Partners LP - Unit. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 4.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPH is 0.09%, a decrease of 2.81%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.78% to 14,560K shares. The put/call ratio of SPH is 0.84, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 1,324K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,479K shares, representing a decrease of 87.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPH by 95.25% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,095K shares representing 1.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,339K shares, representing a decrease of 22.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPH by 90.42% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 985K shares representing 1.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 623K shares, representing an increase of 36.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPH by 55.81% over the last quarter.

Bowen Hanes holds 770K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 725K shares, representing an increase of 5.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPH by 3.87% over the last quarter.

MLPEX - Invesco Oppenheimer SteelPath MLP Select 40 Fund Class C holds 652K shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,040K shares, representing a decrease of 59.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPH by 41.20% over the last quarter.

Suburban Propane Partners Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. is a publicly-traded master limited partnership listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Headquartered in Whippany, New Jersey, Suburban has been in the customer service business since 1928. The Partnership serves the energy needs of approximately 1.0 million residential, commercial, industrial and agricultural customers through approximately 700 locations in 41 states.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.