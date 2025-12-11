Mizuho Maintains Southern Company - Corporate Bond (SOJC) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 11, 2025, Mizuho maintained coverage of Southern Company - Corporate Bond (NYSE:SOJC) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.07% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Southern Company - Corporate Bond is $24.99/share. The forecasts range from a low of $18.60 to a high of $28.27. The average price target represents an increase of 15.07% from its latest reported closing price of $21.72 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Southern Company - Corporate Bond is 28,926MM, an increase of 0.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.47.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 19 funds or institutions reporting positions in Southern Company - Corporate Bond. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 5.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SOJC is 0.17%, an increase of 5.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.00% to 4,030K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 1,425K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,553K shares , representing a decrease of 8.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOJC by 6.56% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 689K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 730K shares , representing a decrease of 5.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOJC by 0.60% over the last quarter.

PNARX - Spectrum Preferred and Capital Securities Income Fund (f holds 553K shares. No change in the last quarter.

PFXF - VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF holds 551K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 618K shares , representing a decrease of 12.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOJC by 8.75% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 324K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 355K shares , representing a decrease of 9.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOJC by 9.45% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.