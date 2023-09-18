Mizuho Maintains SM Energy (SM) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 18, 2023, Mizuho maintained coverage of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.26% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for SM Energy is 48.40. The forecasts range from a low of 32.32 to a high of $66.15. The average price target represents an increase of 22.26% from its latest reported closing price of 39.59.

The projected annual revenue for SM Energy is 3,064MM, an increase of 22.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.20.

SM Energy Declares $0.15 Dividend

On June 28, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share ($0.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of July 21, 2023 received the payment on August 7, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.15 per share.

At the current share price of $39.59 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.52%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.88%, the lowest has been 0.04%, and the highest has been 8.93%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.17 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.55 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.07. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 29.00%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 826 funds or institutions reporting positions in SM Energy. This is a decrease of 37 owner(s) or 4.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SM is 0.21%, a decrease of 6.91%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.64% to 123,652K shares. The put/call ratio of SM is 0.58, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 8,451K shares representing 7.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,957K shares, representing a decrease of 6.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SM by 2.62% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,794K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,782K shares, representing an increase of 0.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SM by 3.95% over the last quarter.

Frontier Capital Management Co holds 3,415K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,964K shares, representing an increase of 13.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SM by 19.90% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,111K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,191K shares, representing a decrease of 2.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SM by 4.18% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,755K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,631K shares, representing an increase of 4.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SM by 8.43% over the last quarter.

SM Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

SM Energy Company is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs in the state of Texas.

