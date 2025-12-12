Mizuho Maintains SL Green Realty (SLG) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, Mizuho maintained coverage of SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 40.62% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for SL Green Realty is $62.79/share. The forecasts range from a low of $48.48 to a high of $79.80. The average price target represents an increase of 40.62% from its latest reported closing price of $44.65 / share.

The projected annual revenue for SL Green Realty is 793MM, an increase of 19.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.18.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 660 funds or institutions reporting positions in SL Green Realty. This is an decrease of 12 owner(s) or 1.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SLG is 0.18%, an increase of 11.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.72% to 75,794K shares. The put/call ratio of SLG is 1.11, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,230K shares representing 5.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,328K shares , representing a decrease of 2.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLG by 3.95% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,639K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,692K shares , representing a decrease of 2.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLG by 5.68% over the last quarter.

Alyeska Investment Group holds 2,424K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,428K shares , representing a decrease of 0.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLG by 17.19% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,290K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,238K shares , representing an increase of 2.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLG by 2.05% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,890K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,375K shares , representing a decrease of 25.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLG by 89.50% over the last quarter.

