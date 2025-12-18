Mizuho Maintains Sherwin-Williams (SHW) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 18, 2025, Mizuho maintained coverage of Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.09% Upside

As of December 5, 2025, the average one-year price target for Sherwin-Williams is $393.87/share. The forecasts range from a low of $261.80 to a high of $443.10. The average price target represents an increase of 21.09% from its latest reported closing price of $325.27 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Sherwin-Williams is 24,325MM, an increase of 4.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 13.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,577 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sherwin-Williams. This is an decrease of 64 owner(s) or 2.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SHW is 0.38%, an increase of 1.32%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.41% to 229,742K shares. The put/call ratio of SHW is 0.74, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 8,859K shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,014K shares , representing a decrease of 1.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHW by 6.40% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,252K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,151K shares , representing an increase of 1.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHW by 11.04% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,544K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,438K shares , representing an increase of 1.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHW by 11.20% over the last quarter.

Spdr Dow Jones Industrial Average Etf Trust holds 5,262K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,523K shares , representing a decrease of 4.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHW by 13.60% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 5,194K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,111K shares , representing an increase of 1.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHW by 6.71% over the last quarter.

