Mizuho Maintains Sherwin-Williams (SHW) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 26, 2023, Mizuho maintained coverage of Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.29% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sherwin-Williams is 254.24. The forecasts range from a low of 212.10 to a high of $304.50. The average price target represents an increase of 8.29% from its latest reported closing price of 234.79.

The projected annual revenue for Sherwin-Williams is 23,291MM, an increase of 3.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.35.

Sherwin-Williams Declares $0.60 Dividend

On April 19, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.60 per share ($2.42 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 19, 2023 will receive the payment on June 2, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.60 per share.

At the current share price of $234.79 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.03%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.88%, the lowest has been 0.64%, and the highest has been 1.35%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.13 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.15 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.29. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.35%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2267 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sherwin-Williams. This is an increase of 53 owner(s) or 2.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SHW is 0.43%, a decrease of 1.77%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.31% to 239,539K shares. The put/call ratio of SHW is 0.79, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 9,961K shares representing 3.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,486K shares, representing an increase of 14.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHW by 33.11% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 8,351K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,486K shares, representing a decrease of 1.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHW by 6.51% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,090K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,958K shares, representing an increase of 1.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHW by 9.06% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,452K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,347K shares, representing an increase of 1.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHW by 8.88% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,106K shares representing 1.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,002K shares, representing an increase of 2.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHW by 9.93% over the last quarter.

Sherwin-Williams Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1866, The Sherwin-Williams Company is a global leader in the manufacture, development, distribution, and sale of paints, coatings and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. Sherwin-Williams manufactures products under well-known brands such as Sherwin-Williams®, Valspar®, HGTV HOME® by Sherwin-Williams, Dutch Boy®, Krylon®, Minwax®, Thompson's® Water Seal®, Cabot® and many more. With global headquarters in Cleveland, Ohio, Sherwin-Williams® branded products are sold exclusively through a chain of more than 4,900 company operated stores and facilities, while the company's other brands are sold through leading mass merchandisers, home centers, independent paint dealers, hardware stores, automotive retailers, and industrial distributors. The Sherwin-Williams Performance Coatings Group supplies a broad range of highly-engineered solutions for the construction, industrial, packaging and transportation markets in more than 120 countries around the world.

