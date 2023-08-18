Mizuho Maintains Selecta Biosciences (SELB) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 18, 2023, Mizuho maintained coverage of Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 325.00% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Selecta Biosciences is 4.76. The forecasts range from a low of 4.04 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 325.00% from its latest reported closing price of 1.12.

The projected annual revenue for Selecta Biosciences is 47MM, a decrease of 2.52%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.32.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 137 funds or institutions reporting positions in Selecta Biosciences. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SELB is 0.04%, a decrease of 35.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.74% to 47,844K shares. The put/call ratio of SELB is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Artal Group holds 4,883K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,799K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,446K shares, representing an increase of 9.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SELB by 25.21% over the last quarter.

Boxer Capital holds 3,284K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,047K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,996K shares, representing an increase of 2.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SELB by 26.28% over the last quarter.

Sphera Funds Management holds 2,038K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,325K shares, representing a decrease of 14.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SELB by 34.06% over the last quarter.

Selecta Biosciences Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Selecta Biosciences Inc. is leveraging its clinically validated ImmTOR™ platform to develop tolerogenic therapies that selectively mitigate unwanted immune responses. With a proven ability to induce tolerance to highly immunogenic proteins, ImmTOR has the potential to amplify the efficacy of biologic therapies, including redosing of life-saving gene therapies, as well as restore the body's natural self-tolerance in autoimmune diseases. The company's first program aimed at addressing immunogenicity to AAV gene therapies is expected to enter clinical trials in early 2021 in partnership with AskBio for the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia (MMA), a rare metabolic disorder. A wholly-owned program focused on addressing IgA nephropathy driven by ImmTOR and a therapeutic enzyme is also in development among additional product candidates. Selecta recently licensed its Phase 3 clinical product candidate, SEL-212, in chronic refractory gout to Sobi.

