Mizuho Maintains Seagate Technology Holdings (STX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2023, Mizuho maintained coverage of Seagate Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:STX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.32% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Seagate Technology Holdings is $68.68. The forecasts range from a low of $35.35 to a high of $86.10. The average price target represents an increase of 20.32% from its latest reported closing price of $57.08.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Seagate Technology Holdings is $7,975MM, a decrease of 5.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.88.

Seagate Technology Holdings Declares $0.70 Dividend

On January 25, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.70 per share ($2.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 22, 2023 received the payment on April 6, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.70 per share.

At the current share price of $57.08 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.91%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.45%, the lowest has been 2.45%, and the highest has been 6.97%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.05 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.43 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -3.59. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.08%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NWJCX - Nationwide Ziegler NYSE Arca Tech 100 Index Fund holds 39K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 42K shares, representing a decrease of 8.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STX by 22.13% over the last quarter.

LGT Group Foundation holds 126K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 64K shares, representing an increase of 49.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STX by 34.71% over the last quarter.

GRMAX - Nationwide S&P 500 Index Fund holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FTQI - First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management holds 56K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 61K shares, representing a decrease of 9.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STX by 118,748.71% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1250 funds or institutions reporting positions in Seagate Technology Holdings. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 0.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STX is 0.20%, an increase of 15.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.29% to 202,426K shares. The put/call ratio of STX is 1.11, indicating a bearish outlook.

Seagate Technology Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Seagate Technology crafts the datasphere, helping to maximize humanity's potential by innovating world-class, precision-engineered data storage and management solutions with a focus on sustainable partnerships.

See all Seagate Technology Holdings regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.