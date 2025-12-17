Mizuho Maintains Safehold (SAFE) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 17, 2025, Mizuho maintained coverage of Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 51.11% Upside

As of December 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for Safehold is $20.81/share. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 51.11% from its latest reported closing price of $13.77 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Safehold is 475MM, an increase of 18.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.52.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 415 funds or institutions reporting positions in Safehold. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 1.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SAFE is 0.28%, an increase of 31.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.83% to 55,705K shares. The put/call ratio of SAFE is 0.70, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Msd Capital L P holds 5,783K shares representing 8.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 4,226K shares representing 5.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,365K shares , representing a decrease of 3.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAFE by 6.71% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,734K shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,825K shares , representing a decrease of 3.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAFE by 20.24% over the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 2,464K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,471K shares , representing a decrease of 0.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAFE by 17.67% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,738K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,744K shares , representing a decrease of 0.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAFE by 12.30% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.