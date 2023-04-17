Mizuho Maintains Sabre (SABR) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, Mizuho maintained coverage of Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 53.88% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sabre is $6.26. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $9.66. The average price target represents an increase of 53.88% from its latest reported closing price of $4.07.

The projected annual revenue for Sabre is $3,255MM, an increase of 28.30%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.16.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TIFF INVESTMENT PROGRAM - TIFF Multi-Asset Fund holds 92K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares, representing an increase of 78.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SABR by 434.70% over the last quarter.

FMDCX - Federated Mid-Cap Index Fund Service Shares holds 29K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27K shares, representing an increase of 4.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SABR by 8.16% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - U.S. Small Cap Growth Portfolio Institutional Class holds 10K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWN - iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF holds 2,730K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,651K shares, representing an increase of 2.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SABR by 13.21% over the last quarter.

PRF - Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF holds 108K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 106K shares, representing an increase of 1.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SABR by 11.37% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 616 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sabre. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 1.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SABR is 0.18%, an increase of 25.62%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.25% to 393,480K shares. The put/call ratio of SABR is 0.74, indicating a bullish outlook.

Sabre Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sabre Corporation is a leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, serving a wide range of travel companies including airlines, hoteliers, travel agencies and other suppliers. The company provides retailing, distribution and fulfilment solutions that help its customers operate more efficiently, drive revenue and offer personalized traveller experiences. Through its leading travel marketplace, Sabre connects travel suppliers with buyers from around the globe. Sabre's technology platform manages more than $260B worth of global travel spend annually. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world.

