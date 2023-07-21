Mizuho Maintains RPT Realty (RPT) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 20, 2023, Mizuho maintained coverage of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.13% Downside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for RPT Realty is 10.54. The forecasts range from a low of 9.09 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.13% from its latest reported closing price of 11.11.

The projected annual revenue for RPT Realty is 222MM, an increase of 2.87%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.03.

RPT Realty Declares $0.14 Dividend

On April 27, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share ($0.56 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 20, 2023 received the payment on July 3, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.14 per share.

At the current share price of $11.11 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.04%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.67%, the lowest has been 2.19%, and the highest has been 17.29%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.46 (n=199).

The current dividend yield is 0.26 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.61. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 399 funds or institutions reporting positions in RPT Realty. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RPT is 0.08%, a decrease of 24.75%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.42% to 95,489K shares. The put/call ratio of RPT is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Macquarie Group holds 7,582K shares representing 8.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,477K shares, representing an increase of 1.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RPT by 20.20% over the last quarter.

Centersquare Investment Management holds 6,807K shares representing 7.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,201K shares, representing a decrease of 5.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RPT by 74.29% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 6,263K shares representing 7.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,359K shares, representing a decrease of 1.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RPT by 9.35% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,734K shares representing 5.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,967K shares, representing a decrease of 4.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RPT by 10.78% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,749K shares representing 4.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,793K shares, representing a decrease of 1.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RPT by 2.81% over the last quarter.

RPT Realty Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT.

