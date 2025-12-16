Mizuho Maintains ReNew Energy Global (RNW) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 16, 2025, Mizuho maintained coverage of ReNew Energy Global (NasdaqGS:RNW) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 58.31% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for ReNew Energy Global is $8.22/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.19 to a high of $9.24. The average price target represents an increase of 58.31% from its latest reported closing price of $5.19 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for ReNew Energy Global is 1,683MM, a decrease of 98.63%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.39.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 136 funds or institutions reporting positions in ReNew Energy Global. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RNW is 0.26%, an increase of 8.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.40% to 147,080K shares. The put/call ratio of RNW is 6.70, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 76,501K shares representing 31.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Rubric Capital Management holds 14,438K shares representing 5.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 13,406K shares representing 5.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,188K shares , representing a decrease of 5.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RNW by 0.97% over the last quarter.

Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 6,035K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,083K shares , representing a decrease of 0.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RNW by 18.59% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 5,783K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,721K shares , representing an increase of 1.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RNW by 0.44% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.