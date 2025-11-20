Mizuho Maintains Qnity Electronics (Q) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 20, 2025, Mizuho maintained coverage of Qnity Electronics (NYSE:Q) with a Outperform recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Qnity Electronics. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 33.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Q is 0.01%, an increase of 98.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 99.05% to 2K shares. The put/call ratio of Q is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Credential Securities holds 1K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares , representing an increase of 22.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in Q by 19.68% over the last quarter.

Northwest & Ethical Investments holds 1K shares. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

