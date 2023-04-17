Mizuho Maintains Procore Technologies (PCOR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, Mizuho maintained coverage of Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 48.35% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Procore Technologies is $77.88. The forecasts range from a low of $63.63 to a high of $90.30. The average price target represents an increase of 48.35% from its latest reported closing price of $52.50.

The projected annual revenue for Procore Technologies is $890MM, an increase of 23.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.53.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

WGFCX - Wells Fargo Growth Fund Class C holds 24K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 351K shares, representing a decrease of 1,375.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PCOR by 91.49% over the last quarter.

SMXAX - SIIT Extended Market Index Fund - holds 15K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares, representing a decrease of 8.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PCOR by 13.02% over the last quarter.

JGLTX - Janus Henderson Global Technology Portfolio Service Shares holds 108K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 105K shares, representing an increase of 2.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PCOR by 5.70% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 198K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 185K shares, representing an increase of 6.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PCOR by 64.49% over the last quarter.

JNL SERIES TRUST - JNL Multi-Manager Small Cap Growth Fund holds 116K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 495 funds or institutions reporting positions in Procore Technologies. This is an increase of 45 owner(s) or 10.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PCOR is 0.36%, a decrease of 24.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.13% to 125,359K shares. The put/call ratio of PCOR is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

Procore Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Procore is a leading provider of construction management software. Over 1 million projects and more than $1 trillion USD in construction volume have run on Procore's platform. Procore’s platform connects key project stakeholders to solutions Procore has built specifically for the construction industry—for the owner, the general contractor, and the specialty contractor. Procore's Marketplace has a multitude of partner solutions that integrate seamlessly with Procore’s platform, giving construction professionals the freedom to connect with what works best for them. Headquartered in Carpinteria, California, Procore has offices around the globe.

