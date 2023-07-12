Mizuho Maintains Plains GP Holdings LP - (PAGP) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 12, 2023, Mizuho maintained coverage of Plains GP Holdings LP - (NASDAQ:PAGP) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.39% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Plains GP Holdings LP - is 16.59. The forecasts range from a low of 13.13 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 8.39% from its latest reported closing price of 15.31.

The projected annual revenue for Plains GP Holdings LP - is 64,388MM, an increase of 15.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.09.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 366 funds or institutions reporting positions in Plains GP Holdings LP -. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 4.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PAGP is 0.85%, an increase of 23.72%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.76% to 234,364K shares. The put/call ratio of PAGP is 0.25, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Energy Income Partners holds 13,401K shares representing 6.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,874K shares, representing an increase of 18.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAGP by 27.82% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 12,839K shares representing 6.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,037K shares, representing a decrease of 1.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAGP by 84.39% over the last quarter.

Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.l.c. holds 12,256K shares representing 6.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,781K shares, representing a decrease of 4.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAGP by 1.42% over the last quarter.

EMLP - First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund holds 10,186K shares representing 5.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,062K shares, representing an increase of 20.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAGP by 37.83% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 9,759K shares representing 5.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,830K shares, representing a decrease of 31.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAGP by 77.79% over the last quarter.

Plains GP Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Plains GP Holdings is a publicly traded entity that owns a non-economic controlling general partner interest in PAA and an indirect limited partner interest in PAA, one of the largest energy infrastructure and logistics companies in North America. PAGP is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

