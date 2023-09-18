Mizuho Maintains Phillips Edison & Company Inc - (PECO) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 18, 2023, Mizuho maintained coverage of Phillips Edison & Company Inc - (NASDAQ:PECO) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.76% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Phillips Edison & Company Inc - is 38.47. The forecasts range from a low of 35.35 to a high of $46.20. The average price target represents an increase of 10.76% from its latest reported closing price of 34.73.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Phillips Edison & Company Inc - is 594MM, a decrease of 0.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.40.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 634 funds or institutions reporting positions in Phillips Edison & Company Inc -. This is an increase of 51 owner(s) or 8.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PECO is 0.19%, a decrease of 5.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 18.19% to 111,726K shares. The put/call ratio of PECO is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 9,222K shares representing 7.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,050K shares, representing an increase of 1.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PECO by 1.59% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 8,226K shares representing 7.00% ownership of the company.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,145K shares representing 4.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,205K shares, representing a decrease of 1.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PECO by 3.06% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 5,108K shares representing 4.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,926K shares, representing a decrease of 16.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PECO by 13.27% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,654K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,621K shares, representing an increase of 0.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PECO by 2.73% over the last quarter.

Phillips Edison Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (“PECO”), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation’s largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. As of March 31, 2021, PECO owned equity interests in 300 real estate properties, including 278 wholly-owned real estate properties and 22 shopping center properties owned through two unconsolidated joint ventures with institutional partners.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.