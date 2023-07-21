Mizuho Maintains Phillips Edison & Company Inc - (PECO) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 20, 2023, Mizuho maintained coverage of Phillips Edison & Company Inc - (NASDAQ:PECO) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.49% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Phillips Edison & Company Inc - is 36.59. The forecasts range from a low of 30.30 to a high of $48.30. The average price target represents an increase of 3.49% from its latest reported closing price of 35.36.

The projected annual revenue for Phillips Edison & Company Inc - is 594MM, an increase of 1.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.40.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 601 funds or institutions reporting positions in Phillips Edison & Company Inc -. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 2.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PECO is 0.20%, a decrease of 26.09%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.26% to 94,425K shares. The put/call ratio of PECO is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 9,050K shares representing 7.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,239K shares, representing a decrease of 2.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PECO by 0.82% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 5,926K shares representing 5.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,907K shares, representing an increase of 0.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PECO by 0.77% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,145K shares representing 4.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,205K shares, representing a decrease of 1.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PECO by 3.06% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,621K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,548K shares, representing an increase of 2.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PECO by 3.46% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,070K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,017K shares, representing an increase of 1.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PECO by 0.07% over the last quarter.

Phillips Edison Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (“PECO”), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation’s largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. As of March 31, 2021, PECO owned equity interests in 300 real estate properties, including 278 wholly-owned real estate properties and 22 shopping center properties owned through two unconsolidated joint ventures with institutional partners.

