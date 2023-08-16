Mizuho Maintains Phillips 66 (PSX) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 16, 2023, Mizuho maintained coverage of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.87% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Phillips 66 is 123.49. The forecasts range from a low of 102.01 to a high of $138.60. The average price target represents an increase of 8.87% from its latest reported closing price of 113.43.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Phillips 66 is 145,981MM, a decrease of 5.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 14.16.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2457 funds or institutions reporting positions in Phillips 66. This is a decrease of 25 owner(s) or 1.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PSX is 0.33%, a decrease of 2.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.40% to 352,098K shares. The put/call ratio of PSX is 0.86, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wells Fargo holds 17,121K shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,024K shares, representing an increase of 0.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSX by 69.56% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,361K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,367K shares, representing a decrease of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSX by 10.09% over the last quarter.

XLE - The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund holds 13,392K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,681K shares, representing a decrease of 2.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSX by 2.54% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 10,932K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,624K shares, representing an increase of 21.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSX by 83.94% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,874K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,926K shares, representing a decrease of 0.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSX by 10.10% over the last quarter.

Phillips 66 Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Phillips 66 is a diversified energy manufacturing and logistics company. With a portfolio of Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties businesses, the company processes, transports, stores and markets fuels and products globally. Phillips 66 Partners, the company's master limited partnership, is integral to the portfolio. Headquartered in Houston, the company has 14,300 employees committed to safety and operating excellence. Phillips 66 had $55 billion of assets as of Dec. 31, 2020.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.