Mizuho Maintains Pentair (PNR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 28, 2023, Mizuho maintained coverage of Pentair (NYSE:PNR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.07% Downside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Pentair is 66.15. The forecasts range from a low of 39.39 to a high of $81.90. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.07% from its latest reported closing price of 69.69.

The projected annual revenue for Pentair is 4,223MM, an increase of 1.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.64.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1096 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pentair. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PNR is 0.19%, a decrease of 0.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.95% to 164,213K shares. The put/call ratio of PNR is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Impax Asset Management Group holds 12,758K shares representing 7.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,182K shares, representing a decrease of 11.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PNR by 3.24% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,089K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,999K shares, representing an increase of 1.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PNR by 15.52% over the last quarter.

Amundi holds 4,858K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,387K shares, representing a decrease of 10.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PNR by 93.66% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,306K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,238K shares, representing an increase of 1.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PNR by 19.84% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 3,987K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,766K shares, representing a decrease of 19.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PNR by 90.94% over the last quarter.

Pentair Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Pentair makes the most of life's essential resources, from great tasting water straight from the kitchen faucet, to industrial water management and everywhere in between. We deliver solutions that help people move, improve and enjoy water, and sustainable applications that help ensure the health of the world. Smart, Sustainable Solutions. For Life. Pentair had revenue in 2019 of $3 billion and has approximately 120 locations in 25 countries and 9,500 employees.

