Mizuho Maintains PayPal Holdings (PYPL) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 19, 2023, Mizuho maintained coverage of PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.55% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for PayPal Holdings is $102.82. The forecasts range from a low of $70.70 to a high of $168.00. The average price target represents an increase of 34.55% from its latest reported closing price of $76.42.

The projected annual revenue for PayPal Holdings is $30,654MM, an increase of 11.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.86.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AB VARIABLE PRODUCTS SERIES FUND, INC. - AB Global Risk Allocation-Moderate Portfolio holds 12K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing a decrease of 0.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PYPL by 17.91% over the last quarter.

ONEQ - Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock holds 248K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 241K shares, representing an increase of 2.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PYPL by 13.83% over the last quarter.

Weiss Strategic Interval Fund holds 39K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 99.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PYPL by 162,701.62% over the last quarter.

Tredje AP-fonden holds 312K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 304K shares, representing an increase of 2.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PYPL by 99.93% over the last quarter.

Jnl Series Trust - Jnl holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 22.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PYPL by 35.35% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3151 funds or institutions reporting positions in PayPal Holdings. This is a decrease of 93 owner(s) or 2.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PYPL is 0.52%, a decrease of 11.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.01% to 909,802K shares. The put/call ratio of PYPL is 0.84, indicating a bullish outlook.

PayPal Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

PayPal has remained at the forefront of the digital payment revolution for more than 20 years. By leveraging technology to make [nancial services and commerce more convenient, a ordable, and secure, the PayPal platform is empowering more than 375 million consumers and merchants in more than 200 markets to join and thrive in the global economy.

