Mizuho Maintains Par Pacific Holdings (PARR) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 11, 2025, Mizuho maintained coverage of Par Pacific Holdings (NYSE:PARR) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.76% Downside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Par Pacific Holdings is $40.22/share. The forecasts range from a low of $33.33 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 8.76% from its latest reported closing price of $44.08 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Par Pacific Holdings is 6,614MM, a decrease of 11.62%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.22.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 517 funds or institutions reporting positions in Par Pacific Holdings. This is an increase of 32 owner(s) or 6.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PARR is 0.14%, an increase of 25.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.92% to 61,156K shares. The put/call ratio of PARR is 0.25, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,476K shares representing 4.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,704K shares , representing a decrease of 9.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PARR by 68.90% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,584K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,668K shares , representing a decrease of 5.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PARR by 57.56% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 1,439K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 757K shares , representing an increase of 47.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PARR by 207.73% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 1,422K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,325K shares , representing an increase of 6.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PARR by 4.78% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,330K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,464K shares , representing a decrease of 10.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PARR by 70.64% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.