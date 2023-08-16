Mizuho Maintains Ovintiv (OVV) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 16, 2023, Mizuho maintained coverage of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.66% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ovintiv is 53.50. The forecasts range from a low of 38.38 to a high of $81.90. The average price target represents an increase of 12.66% from its latest reported closing price of 47.49.

The projected annual revenue for Ovintiv is 12,780MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 15.19.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 998 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ovintiv. This is a decrease of 56 owner(s) or 5.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OVV is 0.28%, an increase of 0.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.57% to 252,754K shares. The put/call ratio of OVV is 0.57, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 27,016K shares representing 9.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,655K shares, representing an increase of 19.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OVV by 11.80% over the last quarter.

EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI holds 14,706K shares representing 5.37% ownership of the company.

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 14,550K shares representing 5.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,500K shares, representing an increase of 20.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OVV by 15.45% over the last quarter.

EnCap Energy Capital Fund X holds 9,995K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,681K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,542K shares, representing an increase of 1.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OVV by 33.09% over the last quarter.

Ovintiv Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ovintiv Inc. is a hydrocarbon exploration and production company organized in Delaware and headquartered in Denver, United States. It was founded and headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, under its previous name Encana.

