Mizuho Maintains Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 30, 2023, Mizuho maintained coverage of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.88% Upside

As of May 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Omega Healthcare Investors is 30.26. The forecasts range from a low of 25.25 to a high of $34.65. The average price target represents an increase of 5.88% from its latest reported closing price of 28.58.

The projected annual revenue for Omega Healthcare Investors is 959MM, an increase of 13.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.53.

Omega Healthcare Investors Declares $0.67 Dividend

On April 20, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.67 per share ($2.68 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 1, 2023 received the payment on May 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.67 per share.

At the current share price of $28.58 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 9.38%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 8.15%, the lowest has been 5.96%, and the highest has been 14.11%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.18 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.04 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 2.30. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 881 funds or institutions reporting positions in Omega Healthcare Investors. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 1.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OHI is 0.19%, a decrease of 3.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.15% to 167,261K shares. The put/call ratio of OHI is 0.54, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,442K shares representing 4.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,666K shares, representing a decrease of 2.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OHI by 16.93% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,254K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,097K shares, representing an increase of 2.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OHI by 7.44% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 7,227K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,232K shares, representing a decrease of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OHI by 6.20% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 6,228K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,247K shares, representing an increase of 15.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OHI by 11.49% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,131K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,033K shares, representing an increase of 1.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OHI by 4.35% over the last quarter.

Omega Healthcare Investors Background Information

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the United States, as well as in the United Kingdom.

