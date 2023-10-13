Mizuho Maintains Oatly Group AB - ADR (OTLY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 12, 2023, Mizuho maintained coverage of Oatly Group AB - ADR (NASDAQ:OTLY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 427.20% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Oatly Group AB - ADR is 3.40. The forecasts range from a low of 1.41 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents an increase of 427.20% from its latest reported closing price of 0.64.

The projected annual revenue for Oatly Group AB - ADR is 920MM, an increase of 19.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.40.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 149 funds or institutions reporting positions in Oatly Group AB - ADR. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 8.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OTLY is 0.13%, a decrease of 4.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.38% to 167,017K shares. The put/call ratio of OTLY is 0.25, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Blackstone Group holds 39,778K shares representing 6.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 36,666K shares representing 6.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,846K shares, representing a decrease of 0.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OTLY by 20.58% over the last quarter.

VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 22,087K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 13,976K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,521K shares, representing an increase of 31.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OTLY by 19.76% over the last quarter.

MFRFX - MFS Research Fund A holds 6,472K shares representing 1.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,478K shares, representing an increase of 61.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OTLY by 110.81% over the last quarter.

Oatly Group AB Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Oatly is the world’s original and largest oat drink company. For over 25 years, Oatly has exclusively focused on developing expertise around oats: a global power crop with inherent properties suited for sustainability and human health. Its commitment to oats has resulted in core technical advancements that enabled the company to unlock the breadth of the dairy portfolio, including alternatives to milks, ice cream, yogurt, cooking creams, and spreads. Headquartered in Malmö, Sweden, the Oatly brand is available in more than 20 countries globally.

