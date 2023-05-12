Mizuho Maintains Oatly Group AB - ADR (OTLY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 12, 2023, Mizuho maintained coverage of Oatly Group AB - ADR (NASDAQ:OTLY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 117.95% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Oatly Group AB - ADR is 4.62. The forecasts range from a low of 1.72 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents an increase of 117.95% from its latest reported closing price of 2.12.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Oatly Group AB - ADR is 920MM, an increase of 22.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.40.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 169 funds or institutions reporting positions in Oatly Group AB - ADR. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 3.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OTLY is 0.33%, an increase of 150.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.47% to 157,702K shares. The put/call ratio of OTLY is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Blackstone Group holds 39,778K shares representing 6.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 36,846K shares representing 6.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 22,087K shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 9,521K shares representing 1.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,853K shares, representing an increase of 7.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OTLY by 77.51% over the last quarter.

Davy Global Fund Management holds 2,659K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,467K shares, representing an increase of 7.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OTLY by 140,096.99% over the last quarter.

Oatly Group AB Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Oatly is the world’s original and largest oat drink company. For over 25 years, Oatly has exclusively focused on developing expertise around oats: a global power crop with inherent properties suited for sustainability and human health. Its commitment to oats has resulted in core technical advancements that enabled the company to unlock the breadth of the dairy portfolio, including alternatives to milks, ice cream, yogurt, cooking creams, and spreads. Headquartered in Malmö, Sweden, the Oatly brand is available in more than 20 countries globally.

See all Oatly Group AB - ADR regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.