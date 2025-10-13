Mizuho Maintains NVIDIA (NVDA) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 13, 2025, Mizuho maintained coverage of NVIDIA (NasdaqGS:NVDA) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.12% Upside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for NVIDIA is $218.67/share. The forecasts range from a low of $101.00 to a high of $409.22. The average price target represents an increase of 16.12% from its latest reported closing price of $188.32 / share.

The projected annual revenue for NVIDIA is 40,499MM, a decrease of 75.49%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.31, a decrease of 18.98% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7,484 funds or institutions reporting positions in NVIDIA. This is an increase of 191 owner(s) or 2.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NVDA is 3.60%, an increase of 24.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.51% to 18,626,513K shares. The put/call ratio of NVDA is 0.96, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 745,382K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 732,326K shares , representing an increase of 1.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVDA by 32.38% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 692,240K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 680,482K shares , representing an increase of 1.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVDA by 31.75% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 579,213K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 570,692K shares , representing an increase of 1.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVDA by 31.75% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 462,587K shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 421,101K shares , representing an increase of 8.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVDA by 43.41% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 406,325K shares representing 1.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 374,986K shares , representing an increase of 7.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVDA by 45.23% over the last quarter.

