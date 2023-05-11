Mizuho Maintains Nustar Energy L P (NS) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 11, 2023, Mizuho maintained coverage of Nustar Energy L P (NYSE:NS) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.95% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Nustar Energy L P is 18.95. The forecasts range from a low of 17.17 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 24.95% from its latest reported closing price of 15.17.

The projected annual revenue for Nustar Energy L P is 1,928MM, an increase of 15.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.34.

Nustar Energy L P Declares $0.40 Dividend

On April 27, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share ($1.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 8, 2023 will receive the payment on May 12, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.40 per share.

At the current share price of $15.17 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 10.55%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 10.54%, the lowest has been 8.06%, and the highest has been 33.38%. The standard deviation of yields is 3.39 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.00 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.56. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 177 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nustar Energy L P. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 3.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NS is 0.48%, an increase of 17.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.27% to 106,071K shares. The put/call ratio of NS is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 20,686K shares representing 18.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,327K shares, representing an increase of 6.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NS by 15.44% over the last quarter.

MLPRX - Invesco Oppenheimer SteelPath MLP Income Fund Class C holds 15,318K shares representing 13.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,168K shares, representing an increase of 7.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NS by 1.91% over the last quarter.

Alps Advisors holds 14,989K shares representing 13.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,852K shares, representing an increase of 0.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NS by 3.08% over the last quarter.

AMLP - ALERIAN MLP ETF holds 14,733K shares representing 13.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,859K shares, representing a decrease of 0.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NS by 2.23% over the last quarter.

MLPEX - Invesco Oppenheimer SteelPath MLP Select 40 Fund Class C holds 5,400K shares representing 4.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,600K shares, representing a decrease of 3.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NS by 6.52% over the last quarter.

Nustar Energy L P Background Information

NuStar Energy L.P., a publicly traded master limited partnership based in San Antonio, Texas, is one of the largest independent liquids terminal and pipeline operators in the nation. NuStar currently has approximately 10,000 miles of pipeline and 73 terminal and storage facilities that store and distribute crude oil, refined products and specialty liquids. The partnership's combined system has approximately 72 million barrels of storage capacity, and NuStar has operations in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

