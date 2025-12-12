Mizuho Maintains Northern Oil and Gas (NOG) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, Mizuho maintained coverage of Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 46.23% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Northern Oil and Gas is $33.05/share. The forecasts range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $54.60. The average price target represents an increase of 46.23% from its latest reported closing price of $22.60 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Northern Oil and Gas is 2,556MM, an increase of 24.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 15.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 726 funds or institutions reporting positions in Northern Oil and Gas. This is an decrease of 55 owner(s) or 7.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NOG is 0.23%, an increase of 5.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.03% to 144,839K shares. The put/call ratio of NOG is 0.51, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

American Century Companies holds 8,226K shares representing 8.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,033K shares , representing an increase of 2.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOG by 16.11% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,851K shares representing 6.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,137K shares , representing a decrease of 4.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOG by 11.35% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 3,676K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,516K shares , representing an increase of 4.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOG by 90.11% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 3,302K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,387K shares , representing a decrease of 2.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOG by 17.66% over the last quarter.

AVUV - Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF holds 3,101K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,857K shares , representing an increase of 7.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOG by 7.25% over the last quarter.

