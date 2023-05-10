Mizuho Maintains Neoleukin Therapeutics (NLTX) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 9, 2023, Mizuho maintained coverage of Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 129.24% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Neoleukin Therapeutics is 2.04. The forecasts range from a low of 2.02 to a high of $2.10. The average price target represents an increase of 129.24% from its latest reported closing price of 0.89.

The projected annual revenue for Neoleukin Therapeutics is 0MM, a decrease of �%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.66.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 69 funds or institutions reporting positions in Neoleukin Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 11.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NLTX is 0.02%, an increase of 126.59%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.29% to 16,879K shares. The put/call ratio of NLTX is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 3,822K shares representing 8.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Lynx1 Capital Management holds 2,291K shares representing 5.35% ownership of the company.

Redmile Group holds 1,851K shares representing 4.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,437K shares, representing a decrease of 85.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NLTX by 54.85% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 1,624K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 176K shares, representing an increase of 89.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NLTX by 603.33% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,587K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,695K shares, representing a decrease of 6.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NLTX by 15,043.88% over the last quarter.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Neoleukin is a biopharmaceutical company creating next generation immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation and autoimmunity using de novo protein design technology. Neoleukin uses sophisticated computational methods to design proteins that demonstrate specific pharmaceutical properties that provide potentially superior therapeutic benefit over native proteins. Neoleukin's lead product candidate, NL-201, is a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to improve tolerability and activity by eliminating the alpha receptor binding interface.

