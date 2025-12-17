Mizuho Maintains MiMedx Group (MDXG) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 17, 2025, Mizuho maintained coverage of MiMedx Group (NasdaqCM:MDXG) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 75.27% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for MiMedx Group is $12.44/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 75.27% from its latest reported closing price of $7.10 / share.

The projected annual revenue for MiMedx Group is 379MM, a decrease of 3.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.34.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 421 funds or institutions reporting positions in MiMedx Group. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MDXG is 0.24%, an increase of 2.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.35% to 115,589K shares. The put/call ratio of MDXG is 1.37, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Essex Woodlands Management holds 28,195K shares representing 19.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Trigran Investments holds 7,701K shares representing 5.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,390K shares , representing a decrease of 8.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MDXG by 49.57% over the last quarter.

First Light Asset Management holds 3,653K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,927K shares , representing an increase of 47.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MDXG by 57.42% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,531K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,466K shares , representing an increase of 1.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MDXG by 26.93% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,974K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,161K shares , representing a decrease of 6.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MDXG by 23.62% over the last quarter.

