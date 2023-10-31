Mizuho Maintains Mimedx Group (MDXG) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 31, 2023, Mizuho maintained coverage of Mimedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 86.99% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Mimedx Group is 12.30. The forecasts range from a low of 11.11 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 86.99% from its latest reported closing price of 6.58.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Mimedx Group is 310MM, an increase of 0.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 318 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mimedx Group. This is an increase of 31 owner(s) or 10.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MDXG is 0.14%, a decrease of 40.82%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 23.19% to 55,348K shares. The put/call ratio of MDXG is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Paradigm Capital Management holds 3,480K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,450K shares, representing an increase of 0.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MDXG by 68.22% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,363K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,590K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,473K shares, representing an increase of 4.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MDXG by 87.13% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,331K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,199K shares, representing an increase of 5.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MDXG by 86.00% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,619K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,639K shares, representing a decrease of 1.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MDXG by 82.66% over the last quarter.

Mimedx Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MiMedx is an industry leader in utilizing birth tissue as a platform for regenerative medicine, developing and distributing placental tissue allografts with patent-protected, proprietary processes for multiple sectors of healthcare. As a pioneer in placental biologics, the cinoany has both a core business, focused on addressing the needs of patients with acute and chronic non-healing wounds, and a promising late-stage pipeline targeted at decreasing pain and improving function for patients with degenerative musculoskeletal conditions. The company derives its products from human placental tissues and process these tissues using its proprietary processing methods, including the PURION® process. The company employs Current Good Tissue Practices, Current Good Manufacturing Practices, and terminal sterilization to produce its allografts. MiMedx has supplied over two million allografts, through both direct and consignment shipments.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.